The Red Guardian may be appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Stranger Things and Black Widow star David Harbour has posted a very odd Twitter video that sees him pondering the best way to remove a sticky red stain from a shirt. But, just as he turns around to grab his detergent, a hand reaches through a very familiar sparking portal and grabs it.

Check it out:

So, what on earth does this mean? The video tags Tide in it and is tagged #TideAd, meaning it may simply be a very ‘strange’ advertisement for Tide. After all, Harbour has appeared in many Tide ads before, with one of them having aired during this year’s Super Bowl.

But then it also links to #DoctorStrange and #MultiverseofMadness. So is this an oblique hint that Harbour’s Black Widow character Red Guardian will be joining the dimension-hopping action coming in a month’s time?

The last we saw of Harbour’s character was at the end of Black Widow, with the character reuniting with his estranged wife and departing with the liberated Black Widows, presumably planning to rehabilitate them after their brainwashing. None of that sounds like something that’d be picked up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

One fan theory knocking around is that we might see an alternate universe where Red Guardian became as famous as Captain America, perhaps one in which the USSR won the Cold War? Then again, that kind of story has just become something of a political hot potato so whether Disney would be happy handling it remains to be seen.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too long to find out as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to premiere this May 6.