David Harbour’s Santa goes full John Wick in ‘Violent Night’ trailer

The new trailer for Violent Night starring David Harbour as Santa Clause takes the jolly mythological holiday mascot and reimagines him as a John Wick-esque action hero. Who better to make Santa become a badass than the production company behind John Wick, Nobody, Bullet Train, and Deadpool 2, 87North?

The story kicks off in a wealthy family’s compound where the only creatures stirring are a team of mercenaries led by John Leguizamo’s Ben who infiltrates the residence. But something the armed group of soldiers-for-hire wasn’t expecting was Santa Clause also being on the grounds and as the film’s synopsis states, “he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.”

When it comes to Harbour — who is a fan favorite in the Netflix hit Stranger Things and a strong supporting character in Marvel’s Black Widow — the actor seems destined to become the lead actor in his own string of films, which Violent Night just may kick off.

Rounding out the cast is Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, and Beverly D’Angelo.

Taking a look behind the lens, only the absurd mind of Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola — behind the Dead Snow franchise and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters — could bring the story of a no-holds-barred Kris Kringle to life.

Though the film is rated R, it is sure to contain lots of fun, due to coming from an original screenplay by Sonic the Hedgehog writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Violent Night comes exclusively to theaters on Dec. 2.