With Marvel having finally revealed their slate for Phase Four at Comic-Con back in the summer, we now know for certain that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is on its way in the not too distant future. And really, that shouldn’t surprise anyone. After all, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme has been a big hit with fans ever since he debuted in the MCU in 2016, so he’s definitely due another solo film. But who will he go up against the next time we see him?

Well, Marvel still hasn’t told us that yet, but from everything we’ve been hearing it’s looking like Nightmare will be Strange’s new foe and now, a rumor over on 4chan claims that David Tennant of Doctor Who fame is being eyed to play him. What’s interesting about this is that WGTC heard from our own sources a while back that Matt Smith was actually the studio’s top choice. But perhaps he passed on it and now, Kevin Feige and co. are targeting another Who star. Either way, with Smith and Tennant both being linked to the role, it at least gives us an idea of the type of actor Marvel’s looking for to fill the part.

Of course, as with all rumors that stem from 4chan, we advise taking it with a grain of salt. But that being said, it seems pretty believable. As we mentioned above, we already know that Smith was being eyed, so it’s not too crazy to imagine Marvel moving onto Tennant if Matt ultimately passed. Not to mention that the former Doctor Who star is hotter than ever right now given the success of Amazon’s Good Omens, in which Tennant plays one of the two leads alongside Michael Sheen.

What else has us thinking that this rumor could be onto something? Well, Marvel no doubt knows how fans are craving a Doctor Who/ Sherlock crossover of some sort and while that’s unlikely to ever happen in either of those shows, having Tennant feature in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alongside Benedict Cumberbatch could very well be the next best thing. Or at least, it’d be a nice consolation prize, wouldn’t you say?