Days after the strikes shut down shooting, the set of a long-awaited sequel gets robbed in two separate heists

35 years after the original – and following rumors of a follow-up that have been bubbling away for almost as long – Tim Burton finally called action on Beetlejuice 2 towards the end of May, with the horror comedy set to hit theaters in September of 2024.

Of course, that’s all dependent on how long the current strike action carries on for, with the production being shut down last week as virtually every high-profile Hollywood shoot grinds to a halt until actors and writers secure a deal they deem to be fair recompense for their creative efforts.

Image via Warner Bros.

The sleepy town of East Corinth, Vermont has been used as one of the principal locations for Michael Keaton’s comeback as the titular ghoul, but shortly after the cast and crew vacated the area, two rogue bands of thieves staged separate heists in a story so far-fetched it could only be true.

First of all, it was reported that somebody had driven a pickup truck onto the empty location, where they proceeded to remove a lamppost from its base, cover it in a tarp, and simply drive away. Only two days later, a 150-pound sculpture located in the cemetery section of the set was stolen and carted off, with Beetlejuice 2 apparently becoming a prime subject of smash-and-grab raids.

As of yet, the subjects are yet to be apprehended, but local police are asking for anyone to keep an eye out for the contraband appearing on memorabilia or collector sites, although it’s hard to see why anyone would feel the need to purchase an illicit piece of giant abstract art or a lamppost if we’re being honest.