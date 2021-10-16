DC Announces Change To Superman’s Iconic Slogan

After 80+ years of being one of the most iconic superheroes, Superman is undergoing some major transitions. It was just revealed that Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will be coming out as bisexual in an upcoming comic. However, that’s not the only change the Man of Steel will be seeing.

During DC Fandome, DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee announced that Superman’s iconic slogan of “Truth, Justice, and the American Way” will be changed to “Truth, Justice, and A Better Tomorrow” as the character’s new mission statement.

Interestingly enough, the slogan actually didn’t originate in the comics, but in old radio serials in the 1940s. This latest change is meant to represent that Superman is a superhero for all, not just Americans. Though the cinematic future for the icon is still up in the air, the new mission statement should immediately be taking effect in the comics.

Over the years, Superman has waned in popularity in comparison to Batman. It’s clear that DC is attempting to modernize the icon.