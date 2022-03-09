DC: ‘Aquaman 2’ & ‘Flash’ delayed to 2023; ‘Black Adam’ delayed to Oct.

DC fans may have to wait a while to see their favorite franchise films on the big screen, as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and Black Adam are all getting delayed, among other Warner Bros. films. However, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will actually be hitting theaters sooner than expected, changing from a 2023 to a 2022 release date.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars in two of the delayed films — Black Adam, and the computer animated DC League of Superpets, the latter of which also features Keanu Reeves as the voice of Batman.

The pro-wrestler-turned-actor took to social media Wednesday to make the announcement, as both of the aforementioned films are also produced by Seven Bucks Productions, a company he co-founded.

Black Adam was originally supposed to be released on July 29, a slot that will now be occupied by Superpets, which itself previously had a May 20 release date. Black Adam‘s new release date will be Oct. 21, appropriately right before Halloween, and will stay in theaters through the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. You can smell what the actor is cooking for yourself in his Instagram post:

Calling both films “huge and epic,” Johnson told his followers about the date changes, “I wanted you guys to hear it directly from me first.”

“Cannot wait for you to see these movies,” he said.

Also being delayed from the world of DC are The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which are both now slated for a 2023 release date, after originally being eyed for Nov. 4 and Dec. 16 of this year, respectively. The new date for the Jason Momoa-starring Aquaman sequel is now March 17, 2023, and the Ezra Miller-starring The Flash is slated for June 23, 2023, Variety reports.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the Zachary Levi-starring superhero sequel, is the only film in DC’s lineup that is actually coming to theaters sooner than expected, moving from a June 2, 2023 release date to a holiday-centric Dec. 12, 2022 premiere.

Another non-DC Warner Bros. movie has also been delayed: the Timothee Chalamet-starring, chocolate factory-centric prequel Wonka has changed its release date from March 17, 2023 to Dec. 15, 2023.

In addition, Meg 2: The Trench, starring Jason Statham, has received an official release date of Aug. 4, 2023.