DC defenders debate the best way to convert a committed MCU stan to their cause

Marvel and DC have been locked in battle ever since the superhero genre swooped into popular culture and seized it with the iron grip of a million comic book fans, with each side jockeying for pole position over the decades.

But, at least on the big screen, public and critical opinion ranks the MCU movies far above their DCEU counterparts. Indeed, even if the DCEU was regarded more positively, the MCU’s unique approach to continuity and adaptations has allowed it to carve an evergreen place into the hearts of audiences around the world.

Nevertheless, it’s always healthy to expand your horizons, even if that horizon stays in the realm of the superhero genre. Knowing this, one MCU devotee sought the help of r/movies in the hope of gaining some insight into switching lanes to the distinguished competition of the DCEU. Unfortunately, with opinions being opinions, the advice was inconclusive.

One user managed to strike up a healthy dose of cynicism without entirely writing off the idea of a DCEU marathon.

Another user pointed out that there are plenty of positives in the MCU that translate over to some of the DCEU’s projects quite well, favorably comparing Guardians of the Galaxy with the likes of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

But one responder, no doubt hoping to steer people away from disaster, just completely warned against the DCEU and recommended the DC animated movies and TV shows.

Comparisons with the MCU have rarely done the DCEU any favors, and the recent antics of The CW and HBO Max certainly haven’t helped the live-action reputation of these storied heroes. Here’s hoping Dwayne Johnson and the JSA can turn things around when Black Adam hits theaters on Oct. 21.