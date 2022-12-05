DC fan aghast to discover DC boss James Gunn will oversee a DC franchise

Throughout the entirety of mankind’s existence, the one malleable phenomenon we have to thank for progress is discovery; discovery of different species, discovery of math, discovery of the idea for the wheel, and maybe one day, discovery that building a society hinging on trickle-down economics was a bad idea in light of trickle-down economics not actually occurring.

But for some people, discovery is woefully late to the party, as was the case for one poor DC Comics fan who only just came to realize that the co-head of DC Studios, James Gunn, will be overseeing any and all DC film and television projects, and that includes Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the most beloved test of saturation purging to ever grace the 21st century.

Luckily, the masses of r/DC_Cinematic found their sarcasm muscles to be rather tame this time around.

Indeed, the act of discovery was utilized in the most elementary way possible today; as it turns out, the person in charge of overseeing DC Comics-based content does in fact engage in such oversight, and The Batman, being based on the eponymous DC icon, does in fact fall under that umbrella.

Of course, we can’t imagine a world where Gunn doesn’t effectively give Reeves full creative control of the Reevesverse, so the original poster’s use of the word “control” may be a bit sensational here, and likely where all the communication broke down.

So, in case any of you weren’t aware that James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, has oversight of DC properties, please accept the above closure on the matter.