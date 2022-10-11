DC Comics’ collection of live-action endeavors just might be the frontrunner for the most under-utilized cast of characters at one’s disposal; we’ve gotten more Batman and Superman films than we can shake a chunk of kryptonite at, and it doesn’t help that the likes of Warner Bros. and The CW have been feeling particularly axe-happy of late. e.g. Batgirl, Legends of Tomorrow, among others.

So our hopes continue to ride on the DC Extended Universe, which has Black Adam gearing up for a release later this month while Blue Beetle sits firmly in the creative pipeline, and both look set to crack the DCEU wide open for the likes of many other beloved characters. For now, though, fans remain hungrier than ever before, and have taken to r/DC_Cinematic to declare which DC Comics character they hope to see adapted into live-action sooner than later.

One user shouted out Nightwing, the moniker of one Dick Grayson after abandoning his role of Batman’s sidekick Robin and choosing to go about the hero business solo. With a myriad of connections all over the DC Comics continuity, it certainly isn’t a hefty ask to get Nightwing involved in the live-action business.

Another responder is holding out hopes for Plastic Man, who they think could act as the DCEU’s answer to Marvel’s Ant-Man by leaning into the more grounded, lighthearted aspects of his character.

And one other user begged Warner Bros. to do something with another Superman villain; Lex Luthor and General Zod just aren’t cutting it on their own.

Indeed, a cast as storied as the DC Comics gallery should be going toe-to-toe with some of the best live-action adaptations around, yet a consistent pace is nowhere to be found. But we’re sure that, in time, the DCEU will find its feet, and when it does, perhaps we’ll see these beloved characters erupt onto the screen the way they were meant to.