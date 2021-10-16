DC Fans Are Going Wild For First Black Adam Footage
It’s been a long time coming, but DC FanDome finally gave us our first taste of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, and it looks absolutely badass. The hype was strong going into the event, but hopes were dampened a little bit when the show opened with a standard behind the scenes promo package.
Of course, it was nothing but misdirection, with Johnson showing up to confirm that we’d better prepare ourselves for the hierarchy of power to change. It wasn’t the longest clip, but it did give a huge hint of the title hero’s total lack of a no-kill rule, after he literally crushed a dude into dust.
As you can imagine, the internet went completely batsh*t insane for what looks like a dark, dingy and action-packed superhero blockbuster, as you can see below.
Few in the industry can drum up interest quite like Dwayne Johnson, but he won’t need to work very hard to convince people that Black Adam is worth their time. The 49 year-old has been attached to the project for the better part of fifteen years, and it looks as though he’s pulled out all of the stops to deliver something suitably epic for his legion of fans.