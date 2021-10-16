DC Fans Are Going Wild For First Black Adam Footage

It’s been a long time coming, but DC FanDome finally gave us our first taste of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, and it looks absolutely badass. The hype was strong going into the event, but hopes were dampened a little bit when the show opened with a standard behind the scenes promo package.

Of course, it was nothing but misdirection, with Johnson showing up to confirm that we’d better prepare ourselves for the hierarchy of power to change. It wasn’t the longest clip, but it did give a huge hint of the title hero’s total lack of a no-kill rule, after he literally crushed a dude into dust.

As you can imagine, the internet went completely batsh*t insane for what looks like a dark, dingy and action-packed superhero blockbuster, as you can see below.

Black Adam looks so good #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/pInj3IFWNM — Allison the spooky disney Diva 👻👻👻👻🎃🎃🎃🎃 (@Daviesallison1A) October 16, 2021

Good way to kick off #DCFanDome with our first glimpse of #BlackAdam. Release date is 7/29/22. pic.twitter.com/ofq7zdNlQE — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 16, 2021

THERE HE IS!!!! THE HIERARCHY OF POWER IN THE DC UNIVERSE IS ABOUT TO CHANGE FOR SUUUURE!! #BlackAdam #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/P2z8SgyU7v — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) October 16, 2021

The first look at #BlackAdam and @TheRock in the costume, plus the Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Cyclone, and Doctor Fate looks! #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/1W0YrFgqhd — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 16, 2021

A WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look. #DCFanDome #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/Qs4WkLNCOk — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

Few in the industry can drum up interest quite like Dwayne Johnson, but he won’t need to work very hard to convince people that Black Adam is worth their time. The 49 year-old has been attached to the project for the better part of fifteen years, and it looks as though he’s pulled out all of the stops to deliver something suitably epic for his legion of fans.