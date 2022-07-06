DC ‘fans’ are trying to determine which DCEU film is the worst of all

We all know that the DCEU films are often… questionable. While some found success, such as the first Wonder Woman and Aquaman films, others were flops that led to fans protesting to release of the ‘Snyder Cut’. But, which one is the worst of the worst?

A poll was started by Reddit user u/Charizard221_gaming on r/DC_Cinematic. The post featured five DCEU films that were absolute flops and fans got to choose from one of them. The films listed on the poll are Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, Birds of Prey, Batman vs. Superman (Theatrical Release), and Joss Whedon’s Justice League. So far, nearly 10k people have voted, with a majority going towards Justice League.

Fans justified their answers in the comments section underneath the poll. The people who voted for Wonder Woman 1984 said that it was bad because Cheetah was a terrible antagonist and didn’t do her justice.

Others who voted for Birds of Prey gave their justifications as well, saying that the characters were just names that appeared in the movie and not the characters they were supposed to be. Also, they were not happy with how the film portrayed Cassie Cain and how bad the marketing was for this film.

Meanwhile, some fans tried to defend Whedon’s Justice League by saying that people only voted for it because they hated the director behind the film.

The poll is still open for a few more days so feel free to participate and cast your vote in the subreddit.