DC fans declare James Gunn has the perfect opportunity to beat Marvel’s Young Avengers to the punch

In most ways, it’s fair to say that the DCU is playing catch-up with the MCU, as the rebooted franchise from DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran is having to build up a new universe from scratch at a point where Marvel Studios has been doing the same for 15 years. There are some ways in which even the MCU is slacking, though, and Gunn and his team need to grab this opportunity to beat them to the chase. Case in point, the Young Avengers, and DC’s own counterpart, Young Justice.

Redditor u/NonSpicySamosa posted on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit about their own personal affection for Young Justice team-members Conner Kent (Superboy), Tim Drake (Robin), and Bart Allen (Impulse), not to mention the also-pictured Cassie Sandsmark (Wonder Girl). With many fellow fans agreeing in the comments that they’d love to see these characters in the DCU, let’s hope James Gunn sees this and jumps on this chance to get one over on Marvel ASAP.

The MCU has been systematically setting the stage for its Young Avengers ever since Avengers: Endgame, most recently in Cassie Lang becoming a hero herself in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And yet a spinoff project for the team is still to be announced, despite fans being desperate for the news. Clearly, there’s a hankering for some more teen superhero entertainment on our screens, and Gunn commissioning a live-action Young Justice project would satiate that craving.

While a Teen Titans movie or show is also a possibility, perhaps the incoming conclusion of HBO Max’s Titans means that property should be rested awhile, with Young Justice grabbing the spotlight instead, especially after the success of the beloved animated series of the same name. The DCU shouldn’t constantly compare itself to Marvel, of course, but in this case Gunn could earn an important victory over his old boss-turned-business rival Kevin Feige.