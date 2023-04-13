DC fans delighted ‘The Flash’ is ditching one of ‘Justice League’s cringiest elements

People find plenty of issues with the DCEU’s overly-dark (literally) Justice League, but one appears to be resolving itself for the upcoming Flash film.

Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller, appears to be one of the few holdouts between the DCEU and the DCU. Characters like Wonder Woman and Superman are set to be recast, despite the broad popularity of Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill, but Miller’s solo Flash movie comes at just the right time to allow the actor — in spite of numerous controversies — to hold onto his position in the revamped DCU.

It’s what the character won’t be holding onto that fans are celebrating today, however, after a fan’s examination of The Flash trailer revealed a shift in the way Barry runs. Running is obviously a staple of any Flash movie, and fans were delighted to realize that Miller is ditching the weird, cringe way Barry ran in the Justice League movie. The odd, clumsy-looking gait is replaced by a much smoother, stylized run that both communicates the high speeds Barry is running at and also avoids making him look like he’s about to trip himself.

All of this was noted in a recent post to Twitter after user @D4hz4hn shared a clip from a Flash trailer and pointed out the “big improvement” in ditching the way Barry ran in Justice League.

Looks like they ditched the way he ran in justice League



Big improvement https://t.co/D2LXlhVxn2 — D🅰️hz🅰️n (@D4hz4hn) April 12, 2023

The accompanying clip is quite brief, but it does seem to indicate that Barry’s running has undergone a much-needed upgrade. Instead of wildly swinging his arms in front of his face like he’s snatching something invisible out of the air, Barry is — well, just running. It’s a simple thing, but a major improvement on Justice League‘s running form.

Commenters praised Barry’s new run and joked about the “floppy form” he left behind. A few viewers are hoping to see him take on a style similar to Makkari’s from the MCU’s Eternals, but even if its not quite so stylized, they’re simply happy to see Barry run without looking like he’s “about to fall over.”

This floppy run is so dumb pic.twitter.com/Tov5v9wOco — Rampaging Elephant (@rampagelephant) April 12, 2023

Hopefully it gets closer to Makkari’s pic.twitter.com/4pv2bOPFVP — Superman (@Fabio_JRogue) April 12, 2023

Love that it doesn’t look like he’s about to fall over with every step anymore — Jarro (@bestrobin_) April 12, 2023

Trailers for The Flash barely show Barry running at all, so early assumptions about his altered gait could prove to be entirely inaccurate. Fans are very much hoping the character’s run has undergone an evolution, however, into something a bit more believable — particularly at the speeds he manages to hit. We’ll have the chance to see his new and improved (hopefully) run for ourselves when The Flash arrives in theaters on June 16.