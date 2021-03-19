Home / movies

DC Fans Desperate To See Batman Vs. Joker Movie After Justice League

By 35 mins ago
One of the most hotly-anticipated scenes in Zack Snyder’s Justice League was the first real confrontation between Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker in the DCEU, and after waiting close to four hours for it to happen, the legendary pair didn’t disappoint.

In the wider context of the franchise, though, it was a little bit of a cop-out after being relegated to a dream sequence teasing a movie that we’re more than likely never going to see, which only makes it that much more infuriating. Leto’s Clown Prince of Crime blows his Suicide Squad performance out of the water in just a few minutes of screen time, and there’s so much backstory in the single brief exchange alone that fans are now desperate to see the gaps filled in.

We’ve got Batman and the Joker teaming up to battle against Henry Cavill’s corrupted Superman from the Knightmare timeline alongside a makeshift Justice League comprised of Cyborg, the Flash, Deathstroke and Mera, with Wonder Woman and Aquaman confirmed to be dead and out of the picture. That’s barely even the tip of the iceberg, though, and as you can see from the reactions below, people want to see what happens up to that point now more than ever.

Not only does the Joker needle Batman about murdering Robin and burning Wayne Manor to the ground, but the Dark Knight also makes it clear that he’s going to kill the Jester of Genocide as soon as he finds the right opportunity, having been instructed by a dying Harley Quinn to make sure he does it as slowly as possible. It’s perhaps the single most loaded exchange in DCEU history, and the campaign to spin the Justice League epilogue off into a movie of its own will no doubt begin shortly.

