DC Fans Desperate To See Batman Vs. Joker Movie After Justice League

One of the most hotly-anticipated scenes in Zack Snyder’s Justice League was the first real confrontation between Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker in the DCEU, and after waiting close to four hours for it to happen, the legendary pair didn’t disappoint.

In the wider context of the franchise, though, it was a little bit of a cop-out after being relegated to a dream sequence teasing a movie that we’re more than likely never going to see, which only makes it that much more infuriating. Leto’s Clown Prince of Crime blows his Suicide Squad performance out of the water in just a few minutes of screen time, and there’s so much backstory in the single brief exchange alone that fans are now desperate to see the gaps filled in.

We’ve got Batman and the Joker teaming up to battle against Henry Cavill’s corrupted Superman from the Knightmare timeline alongside a makeshift Justice League comprised of Cyborg, the Flash, Deathstroke and Mera, with Wonder Woman and Aquaman confirmed to be dead and out of the picture. That’s barely even the tip of the iceberg, though, and as you can see from the reactions below, people want to see what happens up to that point now more than ever.

One of the best Comic book scenes of all time is in Zack Snyders Justice League, it's the interaction between Batman & Joker.. My mouth was on the floor at some of the things being said, Jared Leto killed it & has gotten his redemption in the Role, Snyder wrote it too#SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/01LCEOYmxX — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MoviesThatMaher) March 18, 2021

I need a whole movie with these two Ben Affleck #Batman and Jared Leto Joker Absolutely Killed it.

#SnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/jMYmMkl7LV — Anthony S (@StraderZane) March 18, 2021

The #SnyderCut has given the DC film universe new life. What a huge step in the right direction. Also, Ben Affleck and Jared Leto need a movie together. pic.twitter.com/bo4z6yDu79 — Gavin Lopes (@gavinllopes) March 18, 2021

All I can say is #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and give ben affleck and jared leto oscars — KS (@KobeSpurlock) March 18, 2021

Even if I still don't like Jared Leto's Joker, the Batman scene with Joker was my favourite scene, Ben Affleck might be my favourite #Batman and that scene and the f-bomb he dropped was awesome. I want more Batfleck. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/j3LMy3xz6l — Lewis- Nomadland🚐 for Best Picture🏆 (@ljwr_) March 18, 2021

The interaction between #Batman and Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the single greatest live action scene between Batman and Joker we have EVER gotten. What i would to see more of these two. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/xz7vQJmVR5 — sabrina TODAY🦇Ω ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) March 18, 2021

Honestly I don't think I've seen a more intense scene between Batman and Joker than I did in this. It was nothing short of perfection! Jared got his redemption, Ben came back for this scene and now I want soooo much more of this interaction 😭#RestoreTheSnyderverse #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/Uh8cMnPWHy — Ammar Ahsan (@AmmarAhsan02) March 18, 2021

Zack really said: 'Screw it, i will write the best Batman/Joker interaction ever.'' #SnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague — Partizan 2.0 (@2Partizan) March 18, 2021

“… that when I killed you, and make no mistake I will fucking kill you, I’d do it slow. I’m gonna honor that promise.” THE best Batman and Joker interaction ever put on film. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/Pp9nfYpX2a — 💜Prowling Gambino💚|ZSJL HYPE!!! (@ProwlingGambino) March 18, 2021

Not only does the Joker needle Batman about murdering Robin and burning Wayne Manor to the ground, but the Dark Knight also makes it clear that he’s going to kill the Jester of Genocide as soon as he finds the right opportunity, having been instructed by a dying Harley Quinn to make sure he does it as slowly as possible. It’s perhaps the single most loaded exchange in DCEU history, and the campaign to spin the Justice League epilogue off into a movie of its own will no doubt begin shortly.