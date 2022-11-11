DC fans desperate to be flies on the wall for James Gunn’s town hall meeting

With all the changes happening at Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Studios division, fans of the comics and their live-action adaptations are desperate for some insight into what the future will look like.

New DC Studios CEOS James Gunn and Peter Safran, who have both worked on a number of DC films in the past, were introduced to the ranks of Warner Bros. Discovery by company CEO David Zaslav on Thursday via a global Zoom call, Deadline reports. A meeting that every DC fan would have loved to be a part of.

Some believe the meeting shows intention and direction from Warner Bros., qualities that have been lacking in the DC cinematic universe in the past.

Looks like DC’s shared universe is not only here to stay but is also about to become a much bigger deal. I like it. https://t.co/aC3vfzaRrh — Chris Evans (@ThatChrisEvans0) November 10, 2022

DC Studios, which was previously headed by Walter Hamada under the mantle of DC Films, has been completely reformed, and fans are hopeful about what that might mean for their favorite heroes. Ben Affleck’s Batman, and Henry Cavill’s Superman, especially, have had a bit of a rocky road in the DCU for the past few years, a reality that Gunn is apparently looking to change.

Not everyone is as enthusiastic, however. One fan is mocking Gunn’s love for DC Comics squad Metal Men and the biggest Batman fan of all, Bat-Mite. “DC is doomed,” they declared in all caps.

This isn’t the first time James Gunn has made his love for Bat-Mite clear, after sneaking in a reference to the character in his The Suicide Squad HBO Max spin-off show Peacemaker.

GUNN LIKES METAL MEN AND BAT MITE LMAOOOOO 😭😭😂😂😂 DC IS FUCKING DOOMED https://t.co/qzToIJm8GZ — Morningstar holder (@L57899654) November 10, 2022

In addition to this introductory Zoom call, Gunn and Safran also announced earlier this week that they’re working on a 10-year plan for DC Studios. Maybe the superhero universe will finally find its footing and actually stick it with, this time.