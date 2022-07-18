DC fans know who they want to be the villain of the next ‘Justice League’ movie

Sadly, the Justice League seem to have been rested for the foreseeable future, but seeing as they’re DC’s premiere superhero team, fans aren’t giving up hope that Superman and his cohorts will return to the DCEU eventually. And when they do, they’ll need an apocalyptic-level threat to face to show what they’re made of. But which of DC’s many top-tier tyrants should be the League’s next nemesis, whenever another JL movie comes to fruition?

Redditor u/george123890yang got the fans voting on this topic by sharing a poll on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit that gave folks a few options to choose from. Namely, familiar DC villains like Lex Luthor, General Zod, and Darkseid, as well as those we haven’t seen in the franchise yet like Brainiac, Gorilla Grodd, and the Anti-Monitor. Find out how people voted via the post below:

At the time of writing, Zod and his loyal right-hand woman Faora are well and truly bringing up the rear, with fans apparently having decided we saw enough of them in Man of Steel. After a significant bump up, Gorilla Grodd comes in fifth place, perhaps due to overexposure on The CW’s The Flash show. Not far above him is the Anti-Monitor, who is likewise a big player in the Arrowverse, serving as the antagonist of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event.

As for the top three, Lex Luthor is comfortably in third place, although it’s unclear if people want to see more Jesse Eisenberg or are potentially vouching for a new interpretation of the bald billionaire. Things are then neck and neck between the top two positions, but it seems that fans would prefer it if Brainiac were the villain of Justice League 2 just a mite more than Darkseid. Maybe that’s because the lord of Apokolips got some screentime in Zack Snyder’s Justice League while Brainiac is a complete no-show in the DCEU so far.