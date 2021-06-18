DC Fans Freaking Out Over First Look At Supergirl’s Suit In The Flash Movie

Director Andy Muschietti is continuing to tease The Flash by sharing glimpses of the super-suits worn by the movie’s many heroes on social media. He’s previously revealed the chest emblems of both Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster and Michael Keaton’s Batman, and today he did the same for Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. Calle is getting her big cinematic break with this gig, which will see her serve as the first big-screen incarnation of the Girl of Steel since Helen Slater in 1984. There was a lot of pressure on this film to get her suit right, then, and so far it looks like they managed it.

We’ve only seen the torso of the suit, so it’s currently unclear whether the DCEU Supergirl will go for pants or a skirt, but we can see that it’s very closely connected to the costume worn by Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, with the same Kryptonian symbols decorating the S-shield. The big innovation, though, is the use of red section around the neck and shoulders. Fans are definitely liking what they’re seeing, with #TheFlash trending on Twitter as users react positively to this first glimpse.

Supergirl is a-coming!

This suit tease has led to a few theories developing over which comic book look The Flash movie is influenced by. For one, it could be Kara’s design in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

OH DAMN THEY'RE MIXING THE MAN OF STEEL DESIGN WITH THE CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS ONE 🤯 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/3nE5Pppdal — •JusticeMax• ZSJL's Associate Producer #GBTZ (@SupesBatsy) June 18, 2021

The Flash Director Reveals First Look At Supergirl Costume 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Alternatively, Calle’s current short dark hair has put some in mind of the Cir-El Supergirl. So maybe she won’t be playing Kara Zor-El at all.

It seems like Supergirl will have short hair judging by Sasha Calle’s recent post! #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/Ylf4ARC7wp — The Cinematic Universe (@TheRealTCU) June 18, 2021

One thing seems to be certain, though. She must be from the prime DCEU universe like Cavill’s Kal-El.

“The symbol of the House of El means hope…”

Supergirl’s suit has the SAME design as Henry Cavill’s. Hope is alive. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/Z0BRjFh6Xe — Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) June 18, 2021

Please say we’ll get this one day.

I just want to see them interact ❤️#TheFlash pic.twitter.com/ocmZuvp5IE — | 🦇Tom🦇 | Batman Era (@StrikingBat) June 18, 2021

This team-up would be pretty good too.

Need Supergirl and Batgirl to team up in the DCEU now. pic.twitter.com/AZj5spgXem — dimitri (@dianaTHEEprince) June 18, 2021

Could a look at Batfleck and/or the Reverse-Flash be next?

#Supergirl. The Movie version, coming to #TheFlash movie. And the suit is Man of Steel-inspired, but with extra tweaks. I really can't wait. And you know either Ben Affleck or Reverse Flash are going to be next. pic.twitter.com/dKQZPn6Jvl — DC Comics Gamer (@ChrisJCapel) June 18, 2021

Either way, Muschietti is doing a darn fine job of getting us hyped for his movie.

Okay I’m really getting hyped for this movie.#TheFlash pic.twitter.com/OjtqRyklNq — Formerly known as Oracle (@FourEyed_Rhea) June 18, 2021

The Flash is in production in the UK now ahead of its scheduled release in theaters on November 4th, 2022.