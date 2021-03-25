DC Fans Now Streaming Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition On Repeat

We knew that Zack Snyder’s Justice League was getting a black-and-white release, with the filmmaker revealing that the Justice is Gray edition is his ideal interpretation of the movie, and it dropped earlier today to surprisingly little fanfare. It’s exactly the same cut as the one that sent the internet into a frenzy this time last week, with the monochromatic color palette the only difference.

Naturally, because this is still Justice League we’re talking about and there has to be a campaign of some description, the proponents of the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement have decided that the best course of action is to stream Justice Is Gray on repeat, in the hopes that it’ll somehow convince the Warner Bros. hierarchy to admit they’ve made a terrible mistake and hastily backtrack on everything they’ve said up to this point and announce that the final two thirds of the filmmaker’s trilogy will be happening.

In the long run, all it’s going to do is bump up the streaming minutes accumulated by both new versions of Justice League, but the fanbase won’t be deterred in their undying support of the SnyderVerse, as you can see from the reactions below.

For years, the #SnyderCut existed in black and white and shown only to a select few. Zack Snyder's Justice League: #JusticeIsGray, a black and white version of the film, is now streaming on @HBOMax in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos on supported devices. pic.twitter.com/3c40221N27 — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 25, 2021

5 hours notice? Did they think that would shake us? #JusticeIsGray #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/n2whL7mAJj — JΩey MΩrenΩ the FandΩm Ωrphan (@Joebear94) March 25, 2021

the achromatic color scheme is hitting very different in #JusticeIsGray and i’m barely thirty minutes in pic.twitter.com/05vG8yNMMr — 𝓂𝒶𝓈𝑜𝓃 📽 (@mzxbojnik) March 25, 2021

If you’re a fan of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, then chances are Justice Is Gray has already been added to your list of priorities for today. If you weren’t sold on the idea of the four-hour epic the first time round, though, then this one still isn’t for you. However, as the definitive version of the director’s already definitive version of the movie, it’s gained an added layer of mythical status by its very existence, even if it’s not going to change the minds of studio execs regarding the SnyderVerse.