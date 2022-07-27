

Dwayne Johnson is extending his catalog of powerful characters as the voice of Krypto, Superman’s trusty superhero dog, in the film DC League of Super-Pets. For the film’s director Jared Stern, Johnson was the perfect fit for the role.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Stern admitted that the prolific leading man was “perfect for the voice of Krypto” citing Johnson’s ability to capture both the sheer cockiness and masked vulnerability of the character.

We went for Dwayne because we knew that he was going to be a great fit for what we already had, and then it just got better and more interesting as we went. I think Krypto is a tricky character, because he’s cocky, he’s this guy that’s very confident because he’s got all these superpowers and he’s got the superest owner in the world, he’s Superman’s best friend, so he kind of flies above the other pets when we first meet him. But there’s a vulnerability, too, and a little bit of fear and sadness to him, because he doesn’t want to lose his best friend. That’s his only friend, he doesn’t have any other friends. So Dwayne was the perfect combo of that, you could hear in his voice when we were listening to samples, and then obviously, he crushed it once he got it in there.

The animated film reunites Johnson and frequent collaborator Kevin Hart as a pair of super dogs who lead the charge to recover the Justice League after they’ve been captured. Rounding out the cast are Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Keanu Reeves.

DC League of Super-Pets will have its international premiere today, while a theatrical release is set for Friday, July 29.