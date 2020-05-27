Every DC Comics Movie Currently Streaming On HBO Max

HBO Max has entered the streaming market, with a whole-bunch-o movies at your fingertips from the off. Of course, one of its biggest selling points down the line will be its superhero selection (apparently they’re pretty popular). So, why not give you the rundown on which DC films are currently available on the service? There’s no reason not to.

On that note, here’s every DC movie you can watch on HBO Max as of May 27th:

Batman (1989) Batman Returns (1992) Batman Forever (1995) Batman and Robin (1997) Steel (1997) Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000) – Animated Catwoman (2004) Batman: Gotham Knight (2008) – Animated Wonder Woman (2009) – Animated Jonah Hex (2010) Green Lantern (2011) Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1 (2012) – Animated Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 (2013) – Animated LEGO: Batman the Movie: DC Super Heroes Unite (2013) – Animated Batman vs. Robin (2015) – Animated Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – DCEU Suicide Squad (2016) – DCEU Batman: The Killing Joke (2016) – Animated The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) – Animated Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (2017) – Animated Wonder Woman (2017) – DCEU Justice League (2017) – DCEU Aquaman (2018) – DCEU Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018) – Animated Shazam! (2019) – DCEU Joker (2019)

Some big names, and some even bigger omissions. It’s a little bit of a mixed bag as far as what you can watch goes. I couldn’t recommend any of Batman V Superman, Justice League, Aquaman or Suicide Squad with a straight face (sorry, really not a fan). That said, Joker will be a draw for many, as will Wonder Woman.

My personal favourite though is The LEGO Batman Movie – a one joke flick that almost outstays its welcome, but come on, it was a great joke. Tim Burton’s classic Batman movies could also be worth checking out (it’s a hole in my film library I’d like to plug). Meanwhile, the less said about Catwoman and Green Lantern, or about Joel Schumacher’s films, the better.

Like I said, some big names. But the elephant in the room is up next. I doubt the missing titles on that list passed you by. Neither The Dark Knight nor Superman – the two best films in Warner’s DC catalogue – have been made available from launch. I’m sure in time whatever conflicting arrangements preventing them from streaming on HBO Max will be sorted, but anyone purchasing a subscription now should be aware that their library isn’t at full capacity quite yet.