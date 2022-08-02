‘DC Super-Pets’ director stokes rumor mill with sequel possibilities

Everyone loves a good underdog story, but whether or not that also applies to a good super-dog story remains to be seen. Indeed, with DC League of Super-Pets having just dropped into theaters a few days ago, it still has a bit of time to prove itself with audiences and the box office after falling just short of opening weekend projections.

The animated comedy film reunites Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, long a familiar duo when it comes to uproarious farces, as superpowered pooches Krypto and Ace, respectively. After a group of superheroes, among them Krypto’s owner Superman, are captured by Lex Luthor, the canines set off to rescue them with the help of a colorful cast of other super-animals.

As with most superhero properties these days, the film was written in such a way to leave open the possibility of a sequel, and director Jared Stern — while remaining humbly coy about the reality of such a sequel — isn’t hiding how fond he is of the idea, according to an interview with The Direct.

We never want to jinx it. We don’t want to talk about sequels until this one comes out. But I hope it does well enough that there could be more because we love making it. We love this cast. I would love to work with them on anything again and we love the world. You know, wonderful artists on our film created such a cool, animated DC Universe.

Taking the risk of getting ahead of himself, Stern would go on to muse about what Gotham City might look like in this comparatively colorful DC world.

And I would love to see what the Gotham City of this world is like and other parts of the world. So I hope we get the chance. But again, we never get ahead of ourselves.

DC League of Super-Pets is currently playing in theaters.