DC Writer Would Love To See Jace Fox’s Batman In Live-Action

John Ridley might be best known for his Academy Award winning screenplay for 12 Years a Slave, but the writer also has extensive experience in the comic book genre.

As well as penning episodes of the Static Shock and Justice League animated shows, he’s also been involved in a number of comic runs including DC’s Future Slate line. The alternate reality introduced a new Batman into the mix, with Lucius Fox’s son Timothy ‘Jace’ Fox inheriting the mantle of the Caped Crusader.

Ridley’s version of the Dark Knight proved to be so popular that Jace is getting his own solo series, even though the two-month Future Slate event has now ended. In a new interview with ScreenRant, the Oscar winner admitted that he’d love to take things one step further and bring Jace into the live-action realm.

“I’ve been very fortunate to work in different spaces. So when I work in those spaces, I think it’s a bit dismissive of any of those spaces when you approach the work in saying, ‘Okay, well, I’m writing a comic book, but I really want it to be a movie’. I would be beyond pleased if Jace Fox as Batman was made into a film or a series.”

It’s already been rumored as a possibility on more than one occasion, and it definitely can’t be ruled out. The Flash is poised to introduce the multiverse into DCEU canon and HBO Max has offered the studio another outlet to craft feature films or TV shows based on lesser-known favorites, so Jace’s Batman may yet end up finding himself as the star of his own project.