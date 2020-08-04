Here’s How Natalie Dormer Could Look As The DCEU’s Supergirl

It’s been almost two years since Warner Bros. first announced plans for a movie revolving around Supergirl, but we still haven’t heard a lot about its development.

Fortunately for fans of Kara Zor-El, the Girl of Steel has remained a presence in the pop culture landscape thanks to The CW’s eponymous show. The network even has its own version of Superman, played by Tyler Hoechlin. The actor embodies everything you’d expect to see from the Man of Steel, which is probably why they asked him back alongside Bitsie Tulloch for the spinoff series Superman & Lois.

When it comes right down to it, though, the world has yet to get over Henry Cavill as the Last Son of Krypton. Luckily, the Snyder Cut of Justice League has allowed the DECU to give Cavill another chance as Superman, and we couldn’t be more excited. But what about his cousin, Supergirl?

Well, we know a film is in development, but given DC’s laboriously packed schedule in the cinematic domain, features like The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman 2 take precedence for the time being. That hasn’t stopped the fans from speculating, though, and some new art from Yadvender Singh Rana depicts Natalie Dormer as the Girl of Steel next to her cousin.

Most people know Natalie as Margaery Tyrell from HBO’s Game of Thrones, but her other acting credits include Irene Adler in CBS’ Elementary and Anne Boleyn in The Tudors. And while the actress is a reasonable choice for Kara, a lot of fans still want to see Melissa Benoist reprise her role from The CW’s show.

After all, she’s carried the name as an ambassador of the character for more than five years, so who better to portray Supergirl on the big screen than Benoist? Alas, the same logic didn’t apply to Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen, so we’ll just have to wait and see what WB decides to do with the Girl of Steel’s solo outing.