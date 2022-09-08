DCEU fans shockingly okay with the idea of ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ director boarding the franchise

While certain sections of the internet would have you believe that the most vocal subset of DCEU fans are suspicious of every director not named Zack Snyder, it’s not quite so black-and-white.

In fact, in a surprising turn of events that few people could have seen coming, the fandom are shockingly okay with the prospect of Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller coming aboard to helm a project one day in the future. Of course, it’s an entirely hypothetical scenario at this stage, but it’s nonetheless interesting to see the myriad of largely supportive responses.

New Terminator: Dark Fate Images Show Off Schwarzenegger And Hamilton In Action 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

Ryan Reynolds’ debut as the Merc with a Mouth may have been a monster-sized box office success, but it wasn’t exactly lauded for its visuals. On top of that, Dark Fate bombed spectacularly at the box office, with Miller making headlines for all the wrong reasons due to his well-publicized disagreements with James Cameron behind the scenes.

Miller doesn’t have any directorial projects lined up, although he has served as an executive producer on the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, but given the question marks surrounding virtually every aspect of the DCEU at the moment, it’s not as if there’s an opening set in stone for him to prove his chops.

Warner Bros.’ shared superhero universe was once designed to be more filmmaker-driven than the MCU, but so far Miller has only tackled a pair of IP -driven projects that came bearing plenty of name value, so it remains entirely up for debate as to whether or not he can acquit himself with something a little more original before diving back into the world of globally-recognized properties.