The DCEU’s Supergirl Will Reportedly Be Very Dark

Looking at the recent and upcoming roster of upcoming DCEU projects, you’d be forgiven for that the dark and dingy aesthetic of the SnyderVerse was being laid to rest once and for all, but insider Daniel Richtman claims that might not be the case in regards to Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, who will make her franchise debut next year in The Flash.

Zack Snyder’s relentlessly grim and self-serious time at the helm continues to divide opinion to this day, but it certainly looked as though the shared superhero series may have turned a corner. James Wan’s Aquaman was big dumb fun, while David F. Sandberg’s Shazam! never took itself too seriously. On top of that, Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey was an irreverent R-rated romp, Wonder Woman 1984 leaned into the period trappings and The Suicide Squad has let James Gunn well and truly off the leash.

However, Richtman puts forth that Calle’s Supergirl will have a troubled past after being captured by humans, then finding herself tortured and experimented on. While this does fit with recent rumors that claimed her backstory would be similar to that of Flashpoint Superman, who was kept in an underground bunker by the government after crash-landing into Metropolis instead of Smallville, we still don’t know for sure which version of the Kryptonain superhero Calle is actually playing.

Andy Muschietti’s comic book blockbuster has been inspired by Flashpoint since it was first announced in October 2014, so several of those aforementioned pieces do fit together. For now, though, Warner Bros. are keeping plot details firmly under wraps, so it could be a long time yet before we find out whether or not Supergirl is getting a darker spin.