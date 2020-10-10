One Of DC’s Biggest Animated Superhero Movies Hits Netflix Next Week

Netflix is pretty devoid of Marvel and DC content these days, given that most of the former’s titles are on Disney Plus and most of the latter’s are on HBO Max. So, it’s always exciting when something from one of them is added to the streaming giant’s library. And this coming week, one of the biggest DC animated movies of the lot arrives on Netflix, as Batman: The Killing Joke will be available to stream from Thursday, October 15th.

Based on the seminal graphic novel by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland, The Killing Joke came out back in 2016 to much fanfare. DC lovers had been waiting to see a screen adaptation of the storyline for years, and franchise veterans Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill were hired to bring it to life. It’s unfortunate, then, that it was met with a lot of controversy upon its release, mostly due to the extra 15 minutes of material bolted on to the beginning.

Apart from the movie’s first act, though, which attempts to increase the role of Barbara Gordon AKA Batgirl, The Killing Joke is largely faithful to its source material. Just like the comic, it sees the Joker unleash his sickest scheme ever – he paralyzes Barbara and tortures Commissioner Gordon in a bid to drive the good cop insane. As Batman searches for the villain, flashbacks reveal the untold – at the time – tale of the Clown Prince of Crime’s origins.

However misjudged the opening is – suffice it to say, if you’ve ever wanted to see Bruce and Barbara bumping uglies, this is the film for you – it’s definitely still worth a watch. Hamill, in particular, is terrific as the Joker. He always is, of course, but this time he gets to show a more sympathetic side to the character in the flashback sequences.

Tell us, though, will you be checking out Batman: The Killing Joke on Netflix this coming Thursday? Let us know in the comments section below.