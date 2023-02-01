DC’s ‘The Brave and the Bold’ could mean big changes for Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’

Moon Knight’s chances of a second season have taken a considerable hit after the announcement of its creator Jeremy Slater as a driving force behind the DC’s new The Brave and the Bold film.

The long development and gestation of Moon Knight had seen many writers and creatives come and go, before Slater eventually had his vision turned into a reality by Marvel. While the first season of Moon Knight got fairly good reviews, it took a lot of creative liberties from its often eccentric source material.

Moon Knight’s second season, while heavily hinted at, has not yet been greenlit by Marvel. Now with The Brave and the Bold snaring Slater, it means there’s a decent chance it’ll be stuck in the cracks of development for a while yet. Whether or not Slater will be able to work on both projects is a big question.

The Brave and the Bold, perhaps confusingly for some audiences, will be releasing in the same slate and similar period as Matt Reeves The Batman Part II. There’s been previous talk of superhero fatigue, but never before has the fatigue involved the same character having major releases so close together but in different canons.

The James Gunn DC slate already looks to be including a plethora of creatives with experience in the superhero genre, so picking Slater isn’t too shocking. There is one major black spot on Slater’s record, with him involved with the truly woeful 2015 Fantastic Four as writer.

