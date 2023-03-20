DCU diehards are really throwing anything and everyone into the mix to direct ‘The Brave and the Bold’

The Brave and the Bold will usher in a new era for the Dark Knight on the big screen. With Ben Affleck finally hanging up the cape and cowl for good – while Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves continue The Batman universe in Elseworlds – there’s a vacancy for a canonical Caped Crusader.

James Gunn has explained that his primary inspiration is Grant Morrison’s epic late 2000s/early 2010s run, which introduced his wayward son Damien Wayne. Damien’s mother is Talia al Ghul, and the boy is trained in the lethal arts of the League of Shadows, which is an awkward fit for the Bat family’s no-killing rule.

Discussion has already begun on who might play this version of Batman and who might be stepping behind the camera, and fans have plenty of their own fun suggestions.

Could Guy Ritchie nail it?

Could he be a bit too comedic for Batman?

Perhaps Tron: Legacy and Top Gun Maverick‘s Joseph Kosinski is the man for the job?

Then there’s The Flash‘s Andy Muschietti:

Sam Raimi has a great superhero movie pedigree:

Or Matthew Vaughn and Gareth Evans?

And we’re back to Guy Ritchie…

Well, at least according to fans, it seems that there are a whole bunch of great candidates to bring the DCU’s Batman to the screen. Grant Morrison’s run took the costumed crimefighter to some very strange places, so we’d like any director involved to have a firm hand in creating fantastical imagery and pushing the envelope when it comes to Gotham City and its inhabitants.

Let’s hope Gunn signs off on a script that has some fun, as Matt Reeves already has a realistic and gritty version of the character in his movies and, a more ‘sci-fi’ Batman would be a great contrast.