Deadpool 2 Star Joins Matthew Vaughn’s Spy Blockbuster Argylle

AppleTV+ shelled out an astronomical amount of money to secure the rights to Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle, agreeing to a deal that’s reportedly worth upwards of $200 million for just the first installment of what’s planned to be many.

On paper, there’s no way the literary adaptation turns out to be anything other than a monster-sized success, based on nothing but the concept and the talent involved. Bryce Dallas Howard headlines as an amnesiac spy tricked into thinking she’s a writer, which is why she seems to know so much about the ins and outs of espionage.

However, the shady organization she used to work for wants her dead, so she heads out to gain a measure of revenge and take the fight to her former employers before they can get to her. The insanely stacked roster for Argylle also includes Henry Cavill, John Cena, Sam Rockwell, Catherine O’Hara, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson and more, but another new addition has been made fairly late in the day.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool 2‘s instant cult hero Rob Delaney has boarded the ensemble in what’s said to be a relatively small role, but one that should give him ample opportunity to show off his deadpan comic chops. Argylle is still deep in production, so somewhere around the middle of 2023 seems like a reasonable time to expect the movie to land on streaming.