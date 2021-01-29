Deadpool 3 Will Reportedly Be The Most Adult, Violent Deadpool Movie Yet

Yesterday saw Ryan Reynolds drop a tantalizing hint of what Fox’s Deadpool 3 could have been, when he revealed that the plan was for the Merc with a Mouth’s solo outing to be a road trip movie between Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. And now, the idea of the longtime social media rivals playing off their online history in a live-action superhero buddy comedy will go down as a massive missed opportunity, especially when Reynolds teased the Rashomon storytelling method.

Inspired by the legendary Akira Kurosawa’s 1950 classic, which was itself derived from a short story of the same name, the plot device hinges on the unreliability of witness statements, all of whom describe the same events from wildly different perspectives where very few of the specifics match up. Applying that to a Deadpool/Logan team-up sounds incredible, and it might have been better had Reynolds not mentioned it at all.

Unless things change drastically regarding Jackman’s retirement as Wolverine, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 is going to be unrecognizable from that early concept, but we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Jaimie Alexander and Rachel McAdams would be back for Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness respectively, long before either was confirmed – that the title hero’s first outing at his new home is going to push the boundaries of the R-rating.

According to our intel, Deadpool 3 is going to be the most heavily R-rated installment yet, with the project being described as the “most adult, violent” movie in the series. It certainly makes sense in theory, and one simple way for Marvel Studios to assuage any doubts from fans about them venturing into new and uncharted territory is to just make the pic as wild and insane as humanly possible.