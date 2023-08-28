Home Marvel

‘Deadpool 3’ has the chance to reveal the culprit behind the unsolved mystery that launched the franchise in the first place

To be fair, Ryan Reynolds is probably responsible.

With 20th Century Fox now defunct and having been swallowed whole by the Disney machine, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 has the chance to finally answer one of the Merc with a Mouth’s longest-running unsolved mysteries.

Having been developing the project since before he even debuted as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine a role he admitted he only took so the part wasn’t cast with another actor – Ryan Reynolds ended up persevering with his plans to headline a solo movie for almost an entire decade before it finally came to fruition.

Of course, when Deadpool won rave reviews and became the highest-grossing R-rated release in the history of cinema – a feat that was then matched by the sequel – it left everybody wondering why it took the leaking of test footage to finally force Fox’s hand and make the project a reality. To this day, nobody knows for sure who the culprit was, but an inspired suggestion on Reddit has offered a solution.

Based on set photos, we know Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will do battle in front of a crumbling 20th Century Fox logo, and what would be more self-aware, fourth wall-breaking, and meta than having the title hero finally reveal precisely who surreptitiously uploaded the test footage, which in turn snowballed into a multi-billion dollar series?

The prime suspect has always been Reynolds himself, something he’s alluded to more than once, but it would be a hell of a full circle moment for him to confirm it once and for all in Deadpool 3.

