Deadpool creator joins scores of David Ayer fans demanding release of ‘Suicide Squad’ director’s cut

David Ayer’s director’s cut of his 2016 film, Suicide Squad has found its newest supporter in Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld.

“Just go ahead and #ReleaseTheAyerCut already!!!” Liefeld wrote on Twitter.

Just go ahead and #ReleaseTheAyerCut already!!! — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) November 5, 2022

This latest vow of support from the person who brought the world Marvel’s Merc with the Mouth comes as #ReleaseTheAyerCut once again trended on Twitter on Saturday and continued to gain traction.

This renewed excitement for the now-mythical Ayer Cut might be because of a clip from the unseen version of the film that was seemingly released by the Twitter account @RTAyerCutSS. The clip featured an extended version of the assault on Arkham Asylum in which police are engaged in a gunfight with masked assailants, including one person dressed as a panda, another with a goat mask, and the third person had a spherical headpiece with pins.

We won’t reproduce the clip here, even though it is still circulating on Twitter, because the original account has since deleted the post. Plus, it could be copyrighted material. However, we have reason to believe the Twitter account in question, @RTAyerCutSS, may have authority on the subject. That is because Ayer himself has retweeted a post @RTAyerCutSS made confirming the director showed it to the person who runs the account.

Unsurprisingly, many fans took advantage of all this buzz to vow their support for the Ayer Cut.

“He’s an amazing director and I’d love to see his TRUE vision for the film,” remarked writer/director Adam Macdonald.

Always here for this #ReleaseTheAyerCut – He's an amazing director and I'd love to see his TRUE vision for the film. pic.twitter.com/rh9usAoGYx — Adam Macdonald (@_adammacdonald) November 5, 2022

And of course, the central overlapping section in the Venn-diagram comparing Snyder Cut fanatics and Ayer Cut enthusiasts is quite large, as one fan made clear.

If you see this tweet, reply with #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/VLBMeaFkTC — 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲 of SnyderVerse (@SnyderVerse18) November 5, 2022

Another Ayer Cut supporter took the opportunity to rebroadcast the director’s own thoughts on the film, including that it “would be easy to complete” and that the movie he poured his heart into “has never been seen.”

The account the clip that kickstarted the debate yet again also reposted an old tweet of Ayer’s, which had confirmed that the director’s cut doesn’t need any major renovations to be released.

Before the unprecedented release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021 on HBO Max, the likelihood of the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad getting released was close to zero. However, if fans could successfully petition for Snyder’s vision to be released, following the much-panned Joss Whedon-directed version of Justice League released to theaters in 2017, anything seems possible. That said, Warner Bros. Discovery has a new CEO at the helm, David Zaslav, who appears keen to divest in direct-to-streaming releases. So, fingers crossed!