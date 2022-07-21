Deadpool is coming to Disney Plus, and he’s not alone

It looks like Disney is pumping the breaks on family-friendly content; Disney Plus has announced that the Deadpool duopoly of films will be landing on the streaming service in the United States later this month. Given that the merc with the mouth is heavily rumored to have his future MCU debut divulged a bit more soon, the timing couldn’t be more exciting.

But it doesn’t end there; in a gesture that is perhaps as hype-inducing as it is tongue-in-cheek, Disney Plus also revealed that Logan, 20th Century’s Wolverine swansong, will be accompanying the Deadpool films to the platform, resulting in a triple-threat of hyper-violent Marvel content that fans will be all too happy to relive or experience for the first time.

Deadpool, first released in 2016, stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular wisecracking mercenary, who goes on a hilarious cross-city excursion in pursuit of Ajax, a man he trusted to cure him of his cancer, but instead left him with nightmarish facial scars and a mutated body capable of regeneration. The sequel, the aptly-titled Deadpool 2, sees Deadpool put together a ragtag team of heroes to protect a young mutant, Firefist, from Cable, a time-traveling soldier whose family was killed by an adult Firefist.

Logan, meanwhile, is the third and final film in 20th Century’s Wolverine trilogy, following 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine and 2013’s The Wolverine. The film follows an elder Wolverine and an even elder Professor X as they protect a young, Wolverine-esque mutant named Laura from a group of mutant-hunting criminals known as the Reavers.

All three films will arrive on Disney Plus in the United States on July 22.