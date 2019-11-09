Deadpool Movies Will Not Be Coming To Disney Plus

The House of Mouse will be changing the streaming world in a matter of days as Disney Plus prepares for its international launch. The relatively cheap service will contain a vast catalogue from the Disney vault, and will also include several products from the various companies they own, including Marvel, Lucasfilm, ESPN and Fox, among others.

With that said, not everything under the Mickey Mouse banner will be included on Disney Plus, which CEO Bob Iger explained in a recent interview with Bloomberg. While promoting the upcoming streaming program – a task that hardly seems necessary – he confirmed that some of Fox’s more adult-oriented content, such as the Deadpool movies and Seth MacFarlane’s Family Guy series won’t be available – even though about 30 seasons of The Simpsons will be.

Instead, those properties will remain on Hulu. And as sad as it sounds, it may be also be the case for other R-rated Fox films such as Logan. We’ll have to wait and see the final result of course, and it’s not as if updates won’t be coming as the service ages on, but that may be how it stands now.

Hopefully, these exclusions won’t detract from too many people’s decision to sign onto Disney Plus. After all, its launch will be accompanied by the release of several anticipated projects, including the new High School Musical series, as well as The Mandalorian and Lady and the Tramp. And on top of all of that, it’ll also feature several, already-released blockbusters such as Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and the entire Skywalker saga.

Though the Merc with a Mouth is readily available on Hulu, we want to know: are you disappointed that he won’t be crossing over to Disney Plus? Be sure to share your thoughts with us in the comment section down below.