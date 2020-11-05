Deadpool Will Reportedly Continue To Break The Fourth Wall In The MCU

Now that Deadpool is about to make his long-awaited debut in the MCU, several staples of the franchise will likely be different than they were in the character’s first two films. Many of the aspects that people liked, however, will remain constant heading into the series’ third installment. Or so it seems.

For example, the movies will likely continue to be R-rated and Wade Wilson is going to keep on hitting on practically everyone he sees. The Merc with a Mouth apparently also isn’t planning to stop making fun of Green Lantern any time soon, which is a tradition that both Ryan Reynolds and his titular character have been upholding for years.

And beyond all that, the eponymous protagonist is all set to keep one of his most popular shticks alive well into the future, too. According to insider Daniel Richtman, everyone’s favorite crass vigilante will continue breaking the fourth wall in subsequent installments of the series. It remains to be seen if that means just in his own solo movies or in other MCU titles he cameos in as well, but it’s nice to hear that Marvel won’t be dropping that element of the character.

Ryan Reynolds Shows Off Deadpool Mask As He Encourages People To Vote 1 of 3

After all, while talking directly to the audience is very funny to see in a Deadpool film, it might be disarming in a different pic that’s more serious in nature. In fact, it could end up taking fans completely out of the theatrical experience. Alternatively, it could also provide some much needed comic relief in an otherwise tense situation. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see if the fourth wall-breaking element is found only in Wade Wilson’s solo efforts or elsewhere in the MCU, too.

Tell us, though, are you excited for more wall breaks from Deadpool in the future, or would you rather the hero leave this joke in the past? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!