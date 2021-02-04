Deadpool Will Reportedly Make Fun Of PG-13 Rating In Other Marvel Movies

Kevin Feige may have recently confirmed Deadpool 3 as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first canonical R-rated installment, but the Merc with a Mouth will still have to play by the rules when he makes his inevitable cameos across the length and breadth of the world’s most popular franchise.

The small print dictates that any PG-13 movie is allowed to drop one F-bomb, but so far the MCU hasn’t taken the MPAA up on the offer, with all of them either being bleeped out or cut short, despite fans having been desperate for over a dozen years to hear Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury just come straight out and call one of the Avengers a motherf*cker.

It doesn’t feel like something that Feige is willing to budge on either, or he’d have surely found at least one opportunity to make it happen over the course of the MCU’s previous 23 entries, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams would be back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness long before it was confirmed – that it’s going to cause a great amount of frustration for Deadpool.

According to our intel, when Wade Wilson shows up in other MCU movies and possibly even TV shows, he’s going to find himself constantly restricted by the PG-13 rating, to the extent he’ll end up mocking his contemporaries for not being able to say whatever they want. Whether it manifests as Deadpool giving a foul-mouthed tirade that gets censored or he seizes the mandatory F-bomb with both hands every chance he gets, it’ll add another unique wrinkle to the character’s self-awareness as he adjusts to his new surroundings.