Deadpool Will Reportedly Make Fun Of Ryan Reynolds In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds has built an empire on the back of an ability to poke fun at himself and make light of almost any situation. As well as weaponizing his screen persona to become one of the most popular and highest-paid stars in the industry, the 44 year-old has also used his self-effacing and irreverent wit to great effect on his endeavors away from the big screen.

His Aviation Gin ads frequently mocked his own career as well as Hugh Jackman’s Laughing Man coffee company, while he managed to entice Rick Moranis back in front of cameras for a recent ad for his Mint Mobile service. The lines have always been blurred between Reynolds and Deadpool, too, with the star just as quick-witted and willing to embrace the ridiculous as his costumed counterpart is.

We’ve already seen the Merc with a Mouth take shots at the character’s first appearance in the terrible X-Men Origins: Wolverine, not to mention the post-credits scene in the sequel that saw him shoot Reynolds in the back of the head to stop him for signing on to Green Lantern, and insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that when the cult hero eventually shows up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’ll continue in that rich vein of humor.

According to the tipster, the MCU’s Deadpool will be even more self-aware than ever, and will reportedly set his sights on mocking the actors that play the franchise’s superheroes as well as the characters they inhabit within the continuity. And obviously, Ryan Reynolds is said to have put himself firmly at the top of the list for who the Merc will be making fun of, which could lead to all kinds of hilarity and fourth wall-breaking quips whenever the threequel eventually enters production.