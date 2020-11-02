Deadpool Will Reportedly Hit On Multiple MCU Characters When He Debuts

With it looking unlikely that Morena Baccarin will return as Vanessa in Deadpool 3, it seems the titular protagonist will have to find love somewhere else for at least a little while. Luckily, though, he’s about to join the expansive MCU and will have no shortage of beautiful superheroes to flirt with.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, both of which were correct – the Merc with a Mouth will hit on multiple characters when he enters the cinematic universe. Some of the folks he’ll be coming on to are apparently Colossus, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man. That last choice is especially interesting, considering that Ryan Reynolds is apparently pushing for Peter Parker to become Wade Wilson’s partner in crime moving forward.

Though these flirtations will obviously be played for fun, it’s possible that they could to lead to something bigger. That being said, we’re told that Vanessa will eventually make her way into the MCU down the road as well and that’s who Wade will ultimately end up with. It just won’t be in Deadpool 3 and might not be Baccarin in the role.

Of course, the Merc making romantic advances on men is nothing new, but it would certainly be a pivotal moment for the series if he actually develops romantic feelings for someone of the same sex. The vigilante has long been perceived by fans as pansexual, though, so it’s not out of the question for him and another male to potentially share a kiss onscreen at some point.

Tell us, though, are you excited to see Deadpool try to put the moves on some of the MCU’s finest? And do you have any characters in mind that you would like to see him attempt to court before he settles down with Vanessa? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!