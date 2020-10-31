Deadpool Reportedly Won’t Be Remembered By Anyone In The MCU

The impending introduction of Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the subject of more rumor and speculation than any other comic book adaptation on the horizon, which is ironic because we know so little about it. So far, the only official information we have about the Merc with a Mouth’s debut as part of the world’s biggest and most popular franchise is that the project is in active development, which was confirmed by star Ryan Reynolds almost a year ago.

Besides that there’s no other talent attached other than the leading man himself, no indication of when cameras could start rolling, which isn’t helped by Reynolds’ jam-packed schedule, no word on whether we’ll be getting a watered down PG-13 Wade Wilson or if Deadpool 3 will mark the MCU’s first R-rated movie, or even the merest hint of a start date for production or locked down release on the calendar.

However, the character’s irreverent and fourth wall-breaking nature will definitely be retained or it isn’t Deadpool at all as X-Men Origins: Wolverine found out over a decade ago, and we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that told us The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be delayed weeks before it was confirmed – that nobody in the MCU will have the faintest idea of who Deadpool is when he eventually shows up.

According to our intel, Deadpool will very much remember his adventures under the Fox banner, but nobody else will, and that even extends to supporting characters from his solo franchise like Cable, Domino, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Colossus or Vanessa, should they also end up being brought back whenever the reboot/sequel finally starts gathering some forward momentum. In other words, the Merc will be the only one who’s aware that he’s been rebooted, which fits in with his character, of course, and he’ll have to go about forging new friendships/relationships with all of his usual allies.