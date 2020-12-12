Deadpool Reportedly Set To Show Up In Spider-Man 3 Or Doctor Strange 2

At this stage, almost everyone to have ever starred in a halfway decent Marvel Comics adaptation has been linked to a cameo appearance in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, but there’s been a disappointing lack of support behind Dolph Lundgren’s Punisher, Will.i.am’s John Wraith, Miles Teller’s Reed Richards or anyone who was in The New Mutants.

All jokes aside, the very concept of Sam Raimi’s Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel lends itself perfectly to a barrage of surprise guests, even if they only end up appearing for a second or two. Of course, the balance has to be struck between offering fan service and big moments without sacrificing the story being told, and it’ll be interesting to see if the Sorcerer Surpreme’s next adventure manages to pull off such a delicate juggling act and deliver the wholly unique entry into the franchise we’re all expecting.

Deadpool Steps Into The MCU's Multiverse In Doctor Strange 2 Fan Poster 1 of 2

The latest rumored addition is Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool, although the studio have yet to confirm or deny his involvement. This comes from insider Grace Randolph, who has a decent track record when it comes to these kind of scoops, but that being said, it should still be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is impossible to predict, so nothing can be completely ruled out either. Of course, the Merc with a Mouth technically doesn’t even exist in the mythology yet, so Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero could have much bigger fish to fry when his second solo outing finally arrives in March 2022.