Deadpool Might Take Over Stan Lee’s Cameos In The MCU

The Stan Lee cameo has been a cherished tradition in Marvel movies for a long time now. But with the iconic comic book creator no longer with us, it seems a new tradition may be about to take its place. Namely, the Deadpool cameo.

At least, that’s according to insider Roger Wardell, who’s got a proven track record when it comes to Marvel scoops, accurately leaking a lot of information about Endgame last year, while also dropping several other nuggets over the past little while that’ve proven to be true.

Taking to Twitter earlier this month – on what seems to be a new and presumably, replacement, account – he shared the following bit of information:

Marvel considering to utilize Deadpool for brief cameos after DP3 release. Stan Lee will continue to show up in more sophisticated and subtle manner.

Relive All Of Stan Lee's Marvel Cameos With This Awesome Gallery 1 of 32

Click to skip Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2017 PHOTO: MARVEL/20TH CENTURY FOX

Doctor Strange, 2016 PHOTO: MARVEL/20TH CENTURY FOX

X-Men: Apocalypse, 2016 PHOTO: MARVEL/20TH CENTURY FOX

Captain America: Civil War, 2016 PHOTO: MARVEL/DISNEY

Deadpool, 2016 PHOTO: MARVEL/20TH CENTURY FOX

Ant-Man, 2015 PHOTO: MARVEL/DISNEY

Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015 PHOTO: MARVEL/DISNEY

Big Hero 6, 2014 PHOTO: MARVEL/DISNEY

Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014 PHOTO: MARVEL/DISNEY

The Amazing Spider-Man 2, 2014 PHOTO: MARVEL/COLUMBIA PICTURES

Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2014 PHOTO: MARVEL/DISNEY

Thor: The Dark World, 2013 PHOTO: MARVEL/DISNEYT

Iron Man 3, 2013 PHOTO: MARVEL/DISNEY

The Amazing Spider-Man, 2012 PHOTO: MARVEL/DISNEY

The Avengers, 2012 PHOTO: MARVEL/DISNEY

Captain America: The First Avenger, 2011 PHOTO: MARVEL/PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Thor, 2011 PHOTO: MARVEL/PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Iron Man 2, 2010 PHOTO: MARVEL/PARAMOUNT PICTURES

The Incredible Hulk, 2008 PHOTO: MARVEL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES

Iron Man, 2008 PHOTO: MARVEL/PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Spider-Man 3, 2007 PHOTO: MARVEL/COLUMBIA PICTURES

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, 2007 PHOTO: MARVEL/20TH CENTURY FOX

X-Men: The Last Stand, 2006 PHOTO: MARVEL/20TH CENTURY FOX

Fantastic Four, 2005 PHOTO: MARVEL/20TH CENTURY FOX

Spider-Man 2, 2004 PHOTO: MARVEL/COLUMBIA PICTURES

Hulk, 2003 PHOTO: MARVEL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES

Daredevil, 2003 PHOTO: MARVEL/20TH CENTURY FOX

Spider-Man, 2002 PHOTO: 20TH CENTURY FOX

X-Men, 2000 PHOTO: MARVEL/20TH CENTURY FOX

Spider-Man, 1994 PHOTO: MARVEL, NEW WORLD/GENESIS DISTRIBUTION

The Trial of the Incredible Hulk, 1989 PHOTO: MARVEL/NBC

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Wardell seems to be saying here that Deadpool is going to take over the traditional Stan Lee cameos while Lee himself will continue to be included but given that he’s no longer alive, his appearances will be more subtle. So, probably something like his face on a poster, or a painting or photo of him in the background somewhere. Stuff like we’ve already seen. For instance, Stan appears in graffiti art in Deadpool 2.

In some ways, this idea actually makes a lot of sense given that the meta-humored Wade Wilson is one of the rare Marvel heroes who can get away with breaking the laws of continuity. Then again, some people may not like the thought of Deadpool stepping in for the beloved Stan Lee and may feel that no one should replace his cameos – even if Lee will still be used in a subtle manner.

Tell us, though, what do you make of this? Is it a good idea? And should Marvel go ahead with it? Let us know down below.