Deadpool Writers Unsure Of Wade’s Future Under Marvel Studios

It’s been almost seven months now since the Disney/Fox merger came into effect and Deadpool fans are still waiting for some official news on Kevin Feige’s plans for the Merc with a Mouth. And though it’s widely assumed by now that Wade Wilson will be making the jump to the MCU one way or another, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick remain uncertain of just when and how this will happen.

In a recent interview with io9, Wernick offered some vague teases of their plans for Deadpool under Disney, while expressing his optimism that the series will be allowed to stay R-rated:

“The plan and the hope is that Marvel allows us to continue Deadpool in his R-rated universe that he lives in and also, hopefully over time, we get to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well.”

Reese then offered a reminder that the future of Deadpool is “all undetermined” at this point, before suggesting that they’re still trying to work out the specifics of the transition:

“Marvel’s a rich universe of both heroes and also, wonderfully, villains. So we would love to see Deadpool enter that universe in a fun way. It’s just about figuring out how and when.”

Reese went on to imply that the busy schedules of both Marvel Studios and their co-writer Ryan Reynolds may be holding up their plans for Deadpool 3:

“[Plus] Ryan [Reynolds] is very busy and the transition has delayed everything because you just don’t know. [Marvel Studios] is figuring out the next version of the MCU obviously and that’s its own beast. Then you throw Deadpool in there and the X-Men and stuff, and it’s crazy.”

Wernick also suggested that they’re currently trying to find “that one idea” to make the Merc’s next solo movie truly special, before saying that he and Reese “will continue to trade texts back and forth with Ryan” until they land on it.

All in all, the Deadpool situation is still looking pretty hazy, but for what it’s worth, the bosses at Disney have repeatedly hinted that they’d be open to releasing more R-rated outings for the popular antihero. In any case, it could be a long wait before Deadpool 3 even goes into production, but in the meantime, Reese and Wernick’s Zombieland: Double Tap hits theaters on October 18th.