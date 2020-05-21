Deadpool’s Supporting Cast Reportedly Won’t Remember Him In The MCU

Marvel Studios may not have announced another Deadpool movie yet, but rest assured, they haven’t forgotten about him. Unfortunately for Wade Wilson, the same cannot be said of his supporting cast, if the latest reports are anything to go by.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Disney is making a third National Treasure film, a new Scream movie is in the works and a Justice League Dark show is headed to HBO Max, all of which turned out to be correct – Marvel is planning to bring Deadpool over to the MCU along with his allies from the two Fox movies, including Vanessa, Cable, Domino and Weasel. There’s just one problem, though: none of them will actually remember him.

Apparently, the Merc With a Mouth will be able to recall the events from the previous two films and be fully aware that he’s in another universe, but this will not apply to the other characters. He will have to meet them all over again and build up relationships from scratch.

Marvel is yet to reveal how it plans to integrate Deadpool into the MCU, but this report hints that he will arrive in the shared universe from another reality. The rumors tie in neatly with recent speculation that the comic book giant is planning to introduce mutants to the franchise in next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Presumably, the upcoming sequel will see the eponymous sorcerer visiting other realities and the result of that could be characters from different universes being thrown into the mix together.

Ryan Reynolds is expected to return in the leading role when Marvel does get around to announcing Deadpool 3. No doubt it will be confirmed as a Phase 5 movie once the studio works out how to bring an R-rated character into a blockbuster franchise that has been largely family-friendly up to now.