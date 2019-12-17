Keanu Reeves Loses The Beard In First Bill & Ted Face The Music Photos

For years, Bill and Ted fans have been anxiously awaiting the moment when Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves would come together again as our time traveling heroes. And now, finally, after many, many false starts and unsubstantiated rumors, the film has completed production and is soon heading to theaters.

Yes, Bill & Ted Face the Music is on the way and while we haven’t seen any footage from it just yet, EW has today debuted the very first photos from the movie. Perhaps most exciting here is that we get a look at the return of William Sadler’s Death, who’s seen in one of the shots.

Elsewhere, we also get a glimpse at the older Bill and Ted in their time-traveling phonebooth and also a look at some of the supporting characters, with another photo featuring Samara Weaving as Thea Preston, Bill’s daughter, and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan, Ted’s daughter. Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi is seen with them as well.

Death Returns In First Photos From Bill & Ted Face The Music

From what we know of the plot so far, Face the Music will see the return of the Wyld Stallyns, who’ve been ignoring their music lately thanks to the responsibilities that come along with aging and having a family. Due to this, the guys “never wrote the one song that established a perfect society, thus rupturing the very fabric of space and time.” Now, it’s down to their daughters to travel through time and set everything right.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is slated to hit theaters on August 21st, 2020, and with these awesome photos now out in the wild, we imagine it’s only a matter of time before the first trailer makes its way online, too. With any luck, we may even get it before the new year. Fingers crossed.