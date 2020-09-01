This December We’ll Get A Double Dose Of Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds will be camped inside your local multiplex this Christmas, figuratively at least, as the actor is starring in two December releases. More maple syrup than you’ll ever need (sorry).

Arriving on December 11th is belated meta-jaunt Free Guy. Reynolds plays the Guy of the title, a video game NPC who realizes he’s in a video game. That self-awareness throws him into the traditional race against time to stop it from being shut down by the developers. You sort of know what to expect then.

Following that, his second movie – family-friendly animation The Croods 2 – debuts on December 23rd. This is a sequel that didn’t always look like it was getting made, arriving a full 7 years after the previous feature. This time around, “prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved.”

Bizarrely, the character Reynolds is reprising is also named Guy. That’s definitely one of the stranger coincidences I’ve seen of late. It’s also worth noting that The Croods 2 is being marketed as The Croods: A New Age, though how the gurus at the studio thought that was snappier is a complete mystery to me.

Thinking of catching either of these new Ryan Reynolds movies this festive season? Drop a comment in the usual place down below with your pick of the two. I appreciate that it might feel a little jarring to be talking about the holidays when September has only just rolled into view, but hey, it’s something to look forward to, right? As is (for fans at least) the stream of Reynolds-fronted content coming down the pipeline in the near future. There’s gonna be a whole lot of it, that’s for sure.