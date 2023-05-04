Deluded DC deniers adamant the creator of a DC character is wrong for wanting to see them fight Batman in a DC movie

Say, for instance, that you’re the creator of a hugely popular DC Comics character. Let’s use Deathstroke, for no reason whatsoever, just for talking’s sake.

Hypothetically, if that same character was to be played in a live-action movie by Joe Manganiello, who would have then faced off against Ben Affleck’s Batman in a blockbuster co-written, executive produced, and directed by the two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker, you’d be pretty thrilled at the prospect, no?

Entirely within the realms of theoretical thinking, imagine that you’d relayed your disappointment to the masses that said showdown was never going to happen, while simultaneously lamenting the fact the SnyderVerse was abandoned to indirectly show solidarity with the most vocal and passionate section of the DCU fandom, and people would be thrilled about it, surely?

via Warner Bros.

Well, that hasn’t proven to be the case following Marv Wolfman’s show of support for Affleck’s scrapped version of The Batman, because – as has been eye-rollingly pointed out on the forums of Reddit – people are now claiming that Wolfman doesn’t know what he’s talking about, because Deathstroke has never been one of Bruce Wayne’s top-tier antagonists.

That’s right; we’ve officially reached a point where the delusions of grandeur among some have gotten so heightened that they believe they know better than the dude who actually created Deathstroke, and are blasting him for daring to dream about watching Slade Wilson face off against the Dark Knight.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more preposterous, along comes this sort of bone-headed thinking, because we’re inclined to believe – let’s mention this one more time – the creator of Deathstroke would be entitled to his own opinion.