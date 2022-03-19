Denis Villeneuve is currently preparing to embark on the next step of bringing Frank Herbert’s Dune to life on the big screens. The highly anticipated Dune: Part Two is undergoing pre-production, with a script that’s mostly finished and a crew eager to roll the cameras again in the Abu Dhabi desert. Now, in a recent chat with Variety, the director has revealed what he thinks will be one of the most difficult sequences to shoot in the sequel.

“It involves sandworms that’s going to be one of the beautiful challenges of my life,” he said. “And I know if I do it right, that will be the scene.”

Given all the build-up in the first film, fans have been led to believe that Paul Atreides (played by Timothee Chalamet) will definitely get to ride a sandworm in Part Two.

Dune is so challenging to adapt for the big screens that it even humbled the great David Lynch in the early 1980s. Now, almost forty years after Lynch’s film received a mixed reception from critics and fans, Villeneuve the acclaimed sci-fi director of films such as Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 has managed to turn the literary franchise into a relevant work of art in the contemporary pop culture landscape.

Personally, we can’t wait to dive back into the sci-fi world when Dune: Part Two makes its premiere on Oct. 20, 2023.