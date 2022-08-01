It’s time to move Gentleminions, ‘Despicable Me’ has found a new streaming home

The film that spawned thousands of Facebook wine moms to share insufferable memes and a billion-dollar franchise is set for a new streaming home, as Despicable Me changes its digital surroundings.

Released in July 2010, Despicable Me has been one of the faces of animation and become a behemoth franchise that rivals Pixar most years. The original film copped positive reviews, sitting at 81 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, and is now heading off Netflix, with the wacky Minions and their equally wacky boss now to be found on Hulu.

With a talented cast consisting of Steve Carrell, Russell Brand, Jason Segel, and Kristen Wiig, it’s not a surprise that the film grossed $543 million from its budget of $69 million.

Both Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 will join Hulu’s catalog from Aug. 1, as its spin-off Minions: The Rise of Gru continues to dominate and hit milestones at the global box office. It’s hard to remember a time when there weren’t constant Minions content out there, and it’s fair to say after Rise of Gru grossed $700 million there’s plenty more on its way from Illumination Animation.

Other films to join Hulu’s catalog include The Blair Witch Project, Fantastic Mr. Fox, the Ghostbusters franchise, and the Raimi Spider-Man trilogy. Some pure 2000s nostalgia is being offered out by the streaming service.

With five films currently out from the world of Minions, and Despicable Me 4 on its way, we may never see the back end of Minions.

Despicable Me 4 is set to release in July 2024, while Minions: The Rise of Gru is currently in cinemas.