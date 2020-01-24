Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit Said To Be Unlike Any We’ve Seen Before

No superhero has cooler gadgets than the Caped Crusader. And with production on Matt Reeves’ new iteration The Batman currently underway, fans are eager to see what the Batmobile will look like as well as the character’s suit. It remains to be seen exactly when they’ll get that chance, but according to a report from Batman on Film, we should be getting our first look at both those things in the near future.

After all, at some point during filming, the Batmobile will be number one on the call sheet. I mean, it’s not like you can hide it. As for the look, the report indicates that it’ll be very different than the Tumbler seen in The Dark Knight trilogy. This is to be expected, too, as that was a tank-like vehicle built for building bridges.

It sounds like Reeves’ Batmobile will still follow a similar path as Nolan’s though in that it’ll be more of a muscle car and less like the stylized versions we got in the Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher movies. It’ll also have all of the bells and whistles that fans have come to love, but it looks like we’re getting a more stealth-like vehicle overall.

As for the suit, the report emphasizes that it’ll be unlike anything we’ve seen before, but that it’ll still be in line with fans’ expectations for what the Batsuit should look like. I’m not sure how you can have it both ways, but I’m looking forward to seeing what they mean by that.

The outlet also notes that the suit will be without all of the usual gadgets and armor manufactured from Wayne Industries. Instead, it’ll be made entirely from Bruce Wayne’s personal resources. So long as it doesn’t have nipples, we’re fine with that.

This being another reboot, Reeves and star Robert Pattinson are clearly trying to establish their own version of the character. Having said that, new interpretations are always something to look forward to when we get another Dark Knight film and with The Batman set to swoop into theaters on June 25th, 2021, hopefully Warner Bros. will reveal some official photos soon.