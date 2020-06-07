Detective Pikachu Star Justice Smith Comes Out As Queer, Calls For More Inclusion

Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith has come out as queer in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement and Pride month. The actor, who’s also known for his turn in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, shared a post on Instagram yesterday (June 6th) featuring a video taken at a recent BLM protest in New Orleans, along with photos of himself with fellow actor and partner Nicholas Ashe, who Smith describes as his “guiding light.”

In his caption, Smith wrote an impassioned essay about how the Black Lives Matter movement should make sure to include “Black Queer voices” and “black trans people.”

“We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ ‘Black Queer Lives Matter’ ‘All Black Lives Matter’. As a black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added,” the actor wrote. “I want to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-black. If your revolution is okay with letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate black cishet men, it is anti-black.”

Smith’s coming out and his important words are receiving praise from many of his Hollywood colleagues in the comments of his post. “Love you. Love this,” wrote Elle Fanning. The Jurassic World franchise’s Bryce Dallas Howard also commented: “”Yes!!!! Love you Justice!!!!!” Pikachu co-star Kathryn Newton, meanwhile, gave another sweet message, writing “I love you so much.”

Elsewhere, British actor Kadiff Kirwan (Fleabag) echoed Smith’s statement, saying: “Now is the time to speak up. We as the black queer community have always been here and we ain’t going nowhere period! So much love to you Justice.” Others leaving positive messages included Samantha Ware (Glee), Giullian Yao Gioiello (Scream) and Katherine Langford (Knives Out).

Justice Smith is set to reprise his role as Franklin Webb for Jurassic World: Dominion, which had its production halted by the pandemic. A Detective Pikachu sequel is in the early stages of development as well, but we don’t know much about it just yet. Presumably, though, we can expect Smith to be back as Tim Goodman.

In any case, his star was already rising and now he’s gaining extra support from the LGBT community and from anyone impressed by his much-needed words.